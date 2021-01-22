IT IS SHAMEFUL FOR PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO CONGRATULATE A KILLER AND DICTATOR – TELLY MUBITA

Youth Activists and BRE Area Induna Telly Mubita says he has noted unexpected and shameful jubilation from the members of the PF Government on the declaration of Dictator President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as a Presidential winner of the just ended election in Uganda.

Telly said he almost fainted with shock to hear Zambian Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu congratulating illegal President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has killed many people in Uganda.

Read Telly’s article below:

Winning an election and the change of government peacefully can only take place in a democratic environment.

No one can win an election in a dictatorial state. This is because an election itself is a characteristic of democracy not dictatorship. Once you see those in power start undermining state institutions aimed at strengthening democratic principles and respect for rule of law just know you are dealing with dictators in suits.

It is shocking to see President Lungu congratulating President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni because all morally upright African Citizens are not happy with him. Museveni’s regime has killed many Ugandans and just in this past so called election, it is reported that over 300 people have been murdered in cold blood not mentioning those who got injured or teargassed. Therefore, the people of Uganda wanted African Leaders to come to their aid and rescue them from the deadly demon in the name of Museveni which has tormenting them for over 35 years not people who fuels Museveni’s acts like what President Lungu has done.

Since the declaration of Museveni as a winner in Uganda, I have noted unexpected and shameful jubilation from the members of the PF which is shocking! If what Museveni did to the Ugandans excites the PF Government and they intend to do the same to us, then we need to get united as a nation and reject them in August because they want to behave like criminals.

Those who eat with President Lungu has betrayed him by their failure to advise him not to congratulate Museveni. They would have told him, people are waiting for Men in Africa who will stand and admonish Museveni on what he is doing to his citizens not those who praise him. Honestly, President Lungu needs prayers.

I was troubled this morning when I received a phone call from my Ugandan Friend asking me, “So your President in Zambia is happy with the way Museveni is conducting elections here and how is killing our brothers and sisters here!”