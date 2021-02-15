Patriotic Front Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson Geoffrey Mwamba says it is time President Edgar Lungu was given a big share of the vote in Western Province in the 2021 Presidential and General elections.

Mr Mwamba says President Lungu has visited Western Province more than any other President since 1964 a sign that he is a President for all Zambians.

Mr Mwamba disclosed that the President has shown that he loves all Zambians by visiting different parts of the country including those that did not vote for him.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mwamba has since urged the people of Western Province to give President Lungu a fresh mandate by emulating Northern Province to vote for him in the 2021 presidential elections.

Mr Mwamba stressed that there is a need to embrace the one Zambia one Nation motto as in the case of Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji who hails from Northwestern but is a member of parliament in Copperbelt Province.

Speaking during a PF mobilisation meeting in Natukoma area of Shangombo district, Mr Mwamba urged the people of Western Province not to vote on region but merit.

“I want you to emulate Northern Province where I come from, I also want you to emulate copper belt Province where Joe Malanji is MP, but he hails from North Western Province to vote for a President on merit and not region.” He said.

He urged the people of Shangombo to vote for a leader that will bring the country together unlike a leader that may divide the country.

And Bright Kufuka who is PF Western Province Provincial Chairman agreed with Mr Mwamba saying President Lungu is still equal to the task.

He said Western Province has realised that it is time to join the rest of the country in supporting the PF led government

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has urged civil servants in Shangombo district to be focused in their line of work.

This came to light when Mr Malanji addressed civil servants in Natukoma area in Shangombo district of Western Province.

ZANIS reports that the Minister encouraged government workers to work hard regardless of their environment saying that every boundary of the country needs the services of civil servants.

The law maker said that there’s a need for civil servants to have a vision no matter where they are working from instead of being discouraged.

He stressed that everyone starts from somewhere saying there is a need for civil servants to showcase very good performance in all their work as they are government representatives.

“Do not be frustrated working in boundary areas saying why me instead you must have a vision, work hard and exhibit good work performance,” he said.

Mr Malanji further encouraged civil servants in Shangombo to be focused by venturing into other sources of income like constructing houses for rent.

He lastly urged them to use their initiative by emulating a Lundazi teacher he met in Eastern Province who has built 7 houses.