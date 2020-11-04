Bill 10 Advocates have said the fall of Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 does not in any way affect President Edgar Lungu and the PF, but Zambians.
Bill 10 Advocate Prince Ndoyi says Bill 10 had progressive clauses to benefit Zambians but was shot down by a few selfish individuals led by Mr Hakainde Hichilema.
He says Zambian are the ones on the losing side and not President Lungu.
Mr Ndoyi adds the UPND will soon call President Edgar Lungu “a hero” for his immeasurable love for constitutional reforms as evident in the past constitution amendments of 2016 and the failed Bill 10, saying the losers are the Zambian people who needed the Bill so much.
Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Ndoyi further says it is unfortunate that GEARS Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has gone on an antihill to claim that Zambians will not allow President Lungu to contest 2021 Presidential election.
“Mr. Chipenzi and others can not decide what Zambians want because they are speaking as individuals and not on behalf of the 17 million Zambians,” he said.
And Mr. Ndoyi has also challenged Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa to go ahead with his plans to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 Presidential election.
Meanwhile, Bill 10 Advocates Chair person Chilufya Chishala has challenged Members of Parliament to show Zambians where Bill 10 states that it was meant to protect President Lungu’s so called “third term”.
Mr Chishala has observed that Zambia will continue being a secular state because the UPND went round to lobby for funds from international organisations to advance abominable agendas such as lesbians and gays.
Bill 10 Advocates took the advocacy to another level as they travelled to Eastern Province, Muchinga and North-Western provinces to explain the contents of the Bill.
In North-Western Province,the team received death threats for talking about the Bill.
Which zambian lost out, cause the only one still mourning are pf surrogates who supported and were paid they are driving new rangers that are still tearing. How can repelling article 52 to give an individual lungu be a loose on zambian mass. No more pay cheque for fools like you man. Idiots have no shame, the constitution does not allow any person to sue the sitting president just like it does not allow any body who was elected and or held office twice, honestly is that how we are reduced to a junky state were LAWYERS, JUDGES have all become chicken that loses all the chick under the same trees but still goes back to foliage again, no I bet you guys can do better. Fuck it poeple let’s learn to live poor without money but return integrity. Worse still all this money you are been bribed with it’s not been invested on good business but spent on bitches and booze surely would that entitle one to trade his freedom. Its time we changed our view of things, when keys to freedom and bread to eat right there are presented to us us let’s learn to go hungry but take the keys to freedom now not the other way round. It’s time for ntewewe and ndoyi to start looking at themselves as leader not political hooligans begging for stolen silver. Wake up idiots, or we should start taking out betrayers for a better future generation. Every day when you log onto the net it ntewewe with bill 10.
It is idiots like you Ndoyi, Ntewewe, Tayali, Spuki, Chanda, Pule etc and your fellow known corrupt thieves and those who eat with them who have lost not the majority Zambians where I belong. In fact the sooner you make use of an exit door from the corridors of power, the better for the majority Zambians.
Go to hell ba mwankole.