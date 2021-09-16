By CIC Investigations.

IT WAS A SETUP TO EMBARRASS HER AS PF LAUNCHES STRIKE FROM WITHIN STRATEGY.

CIC has established that the documents given to the minister of Information Hon Chushi Kasanda where poorly done and so blared words not visible enough to read properly.

Chushi Kasanda a business academia by profession who once saved as Manager at Zambia’s leading telecoms can’t fail to read a two paged document which was poorly written with the sole intention of embarrassing her.

CIC obtained the said speech it was shocking not even Soweto Printers could print such especially for a cabinet Minister to read.

The documents went further examinations by CIC editorial department certain words where not visible and clear enough a clear proof of what the Minister went through while live on Camera.

Section of the society have condemned her citing taht she can’t read. In the PF WhatsApp groups calls are coming in to mock the minister but truth has been established that the document in question was poorly written and prepared at shot notice.

Efforts to get full details from her office secretarial proved futile.

Meanwhile UPND members have accused the staff at her office for staging a sabotage to prove a point. Frank Mwansa (not real name) inboxed CIC private WhatsApp line explaining the operation that has been launched to frustrate and embarrass Ministers especially that many Permanent Secretaries are still the PF members paying allegiance to PF leaders while serving a UPND government.

It has taken so much time to get rid of all the PF officials in government a time bomb anger which is blewing on the horizon.

Rainbow Party President has further mocked UPND that it is not wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to work with PF members if his own people are incompetent and useless. This statement has angered many UPND members who have heeded to the presidential directive to.wait for further actions. CIC predicts today’s saga at ministry of information to prove a point raised by Mr Wynter Kabimba when the reality of the matter is the nature of the document in question was poorly typed and not visible properly for a ministerial standard.

Below are the documents for further public assessments.

