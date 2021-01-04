IT WAS A TOUGH YEAR – SMAZ😂😂😂

Stingy Men Association of Zambia, SMAZ has deacribed the year 2020 as tough and challenging.

SMAZ Country Director, Jacksen Ngwenya, says alot of his members faced economic hardships due to the impact of Covid 19 as many lost their jobs and businesses.

He said his members also had relationship problems due to financial problems as most women especially “slayqueens” could not cope with the situation.

Mr Ngwenya said as result, gender based violence,GBV, took its center stage and some members even took their own lives.

The SMAZ boss, however, pointed out that the association recorded some successes despite the challanges its members faced.

He said some of its members managed to serve money as a result of ‘cost cutting measures’ introduced by the association in line with its constitution.

Mr Ngwenya also said that SMAZ also managed to establish branches in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ngwenya expressed worry over how alot of people spent money during the festive season, forgetting that soon they will need money to pay for school. He was shocked to learn that some people even got soft loans just to spend during the festive season.

Issued by

Obster Mbewe

Public Relations Manager- SMAZ.