By Chrispine Chambwa



THE UPND Chilanga district chairperson, Abin Masumo Mwiinga, has called on the PF leadership in the country to understand that it wasn’t the UPND that booed President Edgar Lungu but the ordinary people of Monze who simply expressed their frustrations at the high cost of living.



Speaking when he featured on Camnet TV last evening, Mr Masumo further advised President Lungu to just listen to the people as he was not the first or last one to be booed.



“People of Monze and not UPND, were booing president Lungu because of his non performance. People were reacting because of the high cost of living, the cost of doing business is very high, electricity tariffs are very high. So when people complain because they don’t have food on the table, they don’t have jobs, the president should listen and he is not the first one to be booed and neither is going to be the last one”.



And Mr Masumo assured Chilanga residents that his party is going to conduct peaceful campaigns but if PF is going to attack them, the PF should blame itself for the casualties that are going to follow.



“For me and my party, we want to continue doing peaceful campaigns but should we be attacked, PF should blame themselves in Chilanga for the casualties they are going to suffer because we will defend ourselves as enshrined in the bill of rights. We have every reason to defend ourselves. We’ve been too casual on them and we will not give them any peace, any space of peace this time”, said Masumo.

