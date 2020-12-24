PeP STATEMENT No. 70 ISSUED ON THURSDAY, 24th DECEMBER 2020: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are saddened by the killing of two innocent citizens yesterday during the fracas that ensued when the UPND President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema reported himself to Police at Service Headquarters for questioning.

The two victims were gunned down execution style, each with a single shot to the head. One victim has been identified as Mr. Nsama Nsama, a Prosecutor at the National Prosecutions Authority while the other victim is a youth that is still unidentified. We are further informed that there are no other known reported cases of victims with gunshot wounds emanating from this fracas.

2. Given the circumstances of this shooting, we are inclined to believe that it was the work of a sniper or snipers. We say so because of the preciseness of the placement of both shots, the uniformity of the two shots as well as the fact that there are no other reported gunshot wounds among the people that were in the vicinity of the fracas, meaning that it was not a case of a random spray of gunfire. This means that the two victims were possibly targeted for execution.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are cognizant of the fact that the vicinity in which these two shootings took place is the seat of Government power where most key institutions of Government are located including Cabinet office, various Ministries, ZICTA, Police Service Headquarters, Zambia Security Intelligence Service Headquarters, National Prosecutions Authority Headquarters etcetera. Therefore, this is supposed to be a very secure area with adequate surveillance at all times, but most especially when a major opposition leader such as Mr Hakainde Hichilema has been summoned to appear for questioning at Police Service Headquarters in the vicinity.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have taken note of the statement that was issued by the Inspector General of Police yesterday in which he effectively absorbed his officers of blame in the two shootings, and promised to undertake an investigation. We have also noted the accusations that have been made by some ruling Patriotic Front party members that the shooter or shooters in question were assassins hired by the opposition UPND in order to divert attention from the criminal case for which Mr Hakainde Hichilema was being interrogated for.

5. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are aware that the UPND is capable of various diabolical acts. We are also aware that the UPND has a large appetite for painting Zambia as a country were the rule of law has broken down, especially in the eyes of the international community. We are also aware that acts such as the shooting down of these two innocent citizens in such circumstances has the overall effect of enhancing Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s political fortunes through public sympathy. We are also aware that soliciting public sympathy has been a major stock-in-trade of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s political journey.

6. However, the above notwithstanding, as Patriots for Economic Progress, we do not believe the theory that the persons responsible for gunning down the two victims are assassins hired by the UPND. Our viewpoint is based on a number of reasons. Firstly, based on our intimate knowledge of the UPND and its leadership, we do not believe that they would have the audacity to perpetrate such a bold act of aggression. Secondly, had these two victims been shot by a person or persons unknown to the security establishment, the response by the security establishment and by the Government would have been swift and severe. The military would have possibly been deployed and all the buildings in the vicinity of the shootings would have been sealed off and searched. However, nothing of that sort happened. Only a lukewarm statement from the Inspector General of Police that they will “investigate”. No statement from the Minister of Home Affairs and no statement from the Republican President, despite the fact that two people were gunned down execution-style right in front of Cabinet Office.

7. In the premises above, it is our considered view that the State knows or should know the people that are responsible for the daylight execution of the NPA prosecutor, Mr Nsama Nsama and the unidentified youth. We are also aware that the State is in the habit of protecting and shielding security personnel that are responsible for atrocious acts such the senseless killing of Frank Mugala in Kabanana and the University of Zambia student Vespers Shimuzhila. In both these killings, no security personnel were prosecuted despite their clear wanton conduct.

8. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we call upon President Lungu in his capacity as Head of State, to take full responsibility of the killing of Mr. Nsama Nsama and the unidentified youth. The President should also explain to the nation the circumstances that led to these senseless execution-style shootings, and what action his Government is taking to bring the culprits to book. This is important so as to preserve the little remaining public trust in law enforcement agencies. Failure by President Lungu to act decisively on this matter and bring the culprits to book will entitle citizens to conclude that he is not capable of protecting them and therefore not fit to continue as Head of State beyond 2021. We need a Head of State that can exude confidence and assurance among citizens that they will not be gunned down in unexplained circumstances in broad daylight. Mr Lungu has an opportunity to prove to us whether he is that Head of State or not.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)