16 August 2020

IT WILL BE ‘CHRISTMASTIME’ FROM NOW UNTIL 2021 VOTING DAY

… Beware Government will spend every day to please unsuspecting citizens in exchange for votes.

TODAY, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has given up its advisory role to Government and become a Patriotic Front money-making Zombie. At some point, in order to control inflation and save the economy, the BoZ Governor took a professional stand and refused to give Government loans for expenditure.



But Government went round that and appointed BoZ Deputy Governor as Minister of Finance; an action which made him BOSS over central bank. It’s said an ‘apple does not fall far from a tree,’ so, we cannot rule-out Finance Minister’s influence in BoZ loaning Government for expenditure today.



Seeing that the period August 2020 to August 2021 is one big election year in Zambia, Government will spend every day to please citizens in exchange for a vote. And to seek immediate approval, Government will spend even on the so-called developmental projects that have been dormant for years.

Thieves love spending money to hide their evil ways and in similar fashion Government is doing the same publicly. Everybody in PF has questionable wealth and Government seeks to shut people up by dishing out monetary gifts especially to women and young people.



But if Government has failed to create jobs promised on the floor of parliament, how will young people do that within a year of empowerment? Spending big is giving PF artificial love and care for citizens because borrowing from BoZ for expenditure today will damage the economy tomorrow.



To our fellow citizens, be warned, Government will be on a vigorous Christmastide spending spree, but do not trade your future for questionable monetary gifts! The PF has brought ‘Christmas’ forward by dishing out money to fool women and youth who are the majority voters.



Do not be fooled, change of Government is necessary in 2021!

Mwango Wamapembwe

Checkmate