IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HH TO DEFEAT PRESIDENT LUNGU IN 2021 – LAMBA CHIEF



Chief Machiya, a Lamba Traditional Leader of Mpongwe on the Copperbelt Province, has predicted a win for President Edgar Lungu and his ruling party, PF.



He said with the massive development President Lungu has undertaken across the country it will be difficult for HH to convince Zambians to deny the Head of State the votes.

The chief has since advised President Lungu to make sure electricity tariffs and fuel prices are reduced in 2021 to make sure more Zambians vote for PF. The Lamba Chief was speaking when Kabushi MP Bowman payed a cutesy call on him this morning bringing assorted food items and K20,000 cash. – Zambian Accurate Information