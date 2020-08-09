IT WILL BE UNFAIR FOR HH TO ARREST ALL PF SENIOR MEMBERS IF HE WINS – MUMBI PHIRI

If Mr Hichilema will have to arrest people for corruption when he forms government in 2021 of which I very much doubt, he will have to start with some UPND officials because they are also involved in buying illegal plots from corrupt PF council officials, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has said. Reacting to a recent HH’s radio statement that PF corrupt officials would be held accountable, Mumbi Phiri claimed that she has evidence of how some UPND officials are involved in corrupt activities by buying land from PF local government officials.

“So if he wins, Ba HH should start by arresting UPND officials before arresting PF members because they are also participating in corruption. I know two UPND MPs who also bought land in forest 27 from our very councillors HH is labelling corrupt. Therefore, It will be unfair to only arrest PF members for corruption when he (HH) forms government because even some two UPND members are also involved”, said Mumbi Phiri.