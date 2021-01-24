IT WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT FOR HH TO FACE MINERS ON THE COPPERBELT – KEBBY MBEWE
… says the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must publicly apologize to Zambians for saying they are incapable of running mines.
Lusaka … Sunday, January,24, 2021 (Smart Eagles)
PF Member of the Central Committee MCC Kebby Mbewe says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must publicly apologize to Zambians for saying they are incapable of running their own Mines.
Mr.Mbewe has told Smart Eagles in an interview that instead of just retracting his demeaning statements on Facebook and Twitter, Mr. Hichilema should publicly seek forgiveness from Zambians especially those on the Copperbelt.
He said it will be very difficult for Mr.Hichilema who is aspiring for Presidency to face the people of Mufulira and Kitwe.
” HH should apologize to the people of the Copperbelt and miners because these people have been running Mines even before he was born and to say Zambians should not own 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mines is an insult and a mockery,” Mr. Mbewe said.
” His recent statement over Mopani takeover has not been received very well by most Zambians. This is the time for Zambians to take full ownership of important assets and the decision made by President Edgar Lungu over Mopani takeover is very good and must be supported by all Zambians,” he said.
And Mr.Mbewe said the people of Mufulira should rally behind President Lungu because the UPND leader thrives on misfortunes.
” HH is bitter over the Mopani takeover because he knows Zambians are happy with the decision by President Edgar Lungu,”Mr.Mbewe said.
And you think it’s the PF who will find it easy!
So you are saying the intelligent people of Copperbelt will accept the animal criminals in PF and not hope giving economists like HH and team? Can you paraphrase yourself Mr. ‘cos what you are saying is not making sense. How do harmonize what you are saying with what happened in…. OR is Mufulira not on the Copperbelt? Top brass of PF shunned! Is that finding it easy on the Copperbelt?
This idiot called Kebby Mbewe always dreams about HH. Every time he opens his shit mouth it is all about HH. This cadre doesn’t sleep in peace because it seems he sees HH as a very big threat to his livelihood. Better he finds something else to do otherwise come 12 August 2021 it is over with his tribesman Edgar Changwa Lungu. He doesn’t really know how many people have lost jobs on the Copperbelt from 2015 to date. There are high levels poverty on the Copperbelt Mr. Kebby Mbewe. HH is not the person you can always be focussing but put your focus on solving poverty levels the whole country and not Copperbelt only. Now your government is tempering with the health of citizens by sendind expired medicines through PF company called Honeybee. Do you think we are all stupid like you in PF government. Wait for your miserable defeat on 12 August 2021. If anyone tries to rig the elections they blame themselves for what will happen.
Mr.Mbewe, don’t twist what HH and many Zambians have said. Zambians have managed the mines before and have the capacity to do so. The problem, however, is your corrupt and incompetent party full of thieves. You have failed to run Mulungushi textiles and Nitrogen chemicals. Talk about Zampost.
At this point, the mine is better in investor’s hands because the country is broke. No money to repay the debt which is billion of dollars.