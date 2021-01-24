IT WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT FOR HH TO FACE MINERS ON THE COPPERBELT – KEBBY MBEWE

… says the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must publicly apologize to Zambians for saying they are incapable of running mines.

Lusaka … Sunday, January,24, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

PF Member of the Central Committee MCC Kebby Mbewe says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must publicly apologize to Zambians for saying they are incapable of running their own Mines.

Mr.Mbewe has told Smart Eagles in an interview that instead of just retracting his demeaning statements on Facebook and Twitter, Mr. Hichilema should publicly seek forgiveness from Zambians especially those on the Copperbelt.

He said it will be very difficult for Mr.Hichilema who is aspiring for Presidency to face the people of Mufulira and Kitwe.

” HH should apologize to the people of the Copperbelt and miners because these people have been running Mines even before he was born and to say Zambians should not own 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mines is an insult and a mockery,” Mr. Mbewe said.

” His recent statement over Mopani takeover has not been received very well by most Zambians. This is the time for Zambians to take full ownership of important assets and the decision made by President Edgar Lungu over Mopani takeover is very good and must be supported by all Zambians,” he said.

And Mr.Mbewe said the people of Mufulira should rally behind President Lungu because the UPND leader thrives on misfortunes.

” HH is bitter over the Mopani takeover because he knows Zambians are happy with the decision by President Edgar Lungu,”Mr.Mbewe said.