ROME-(MaraviPost)-Just a few days after it was revealed through an intercepted human intelligence report that Bill Gates is attempting to bribe Nigerian politicians into passing a mandatory vaccination bill for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), an Italian politician has come forward to demand that the billionaire software tycoon be immediately handed over to international courts to be tried for committing crimes against humanity.

According to Natural News Sara Cunial, who previously sounded the alarm about how Gates has been pushing his vaccine agenda in Africa and India for years, says that this “vaccine criminal” needs to be taken off the streets and dealt with for the protection of humanity.

Sara Cunial is the lawmaker for Rome in Italian Parliament

In essence, she declared that he is a threat to human civilization and the safety of children.

Leave it to Italy to be the nation that calls a spade a spade when it comes to the nefarious activities of Bill Gates, who our own media and politicians routinely praise for his alleged “contributions” to “humanitarian” efforts. Not only is Gates a fraud, but he is a proven genocidal maniac who is actively trying to “thin the herd” through mass vaccination.

Gates hates freedom, and even more than that he hates innocent humanity, and particularly precious children whom he sees as nothing more than human guinea pigs to be exploited for financial and political gain. Gates is a dangerous criminal, in other words, and Cunial is right: He needs to go.

Listen below to The Health Ranger Report as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, discusses how mandatory vaccination is a form of medical rape, and those who engage in forcing vaccines on people are guilty of committing felony assault:

Just say NO to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines

Keep in mind that as far back as 2015, Italian leaders were actively warning the world that communist China was conducing biological experiments with coronaviruses.

A November 2015 broadcast, in fact, showed Chinese scientists meddling with SARS (severe acute respiratory system), a cousin of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was asked at that time whether such experiments were even necessary, let alone safe. If there was even a small possibility that such viruses might escape into the general public, then such experiments needed to end, was the message being loudly sent.

As for this latest experiment gone wrong, or so it would seem, Cunial gave a resounding seven-minute speech recently claiming that Italy was subjected to a “holy inquisition of false science.” She added that Italy’s lockdowns were completely unnecessary and were only implemented to advance the globalist agenda, which as we know is being largely spearheaded by Gates and his vaccine agenda.

Cunial continues to urge her fellow political leaders to wake up to what is going on and reject it.

She warns that any attempt at compulsory vaccination with a future Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine is a deep state plot to consolidate power and control the masses.

“It is our children who will lose more, who are ‘raped souls,’ with the help of the so-called ‘guarantor of their rights’ and of CISMAI (Italian Coordination of Services against Child Abuse),” Cunial stated as part of her speech, warning about the devastating impacts of all of this on Italy’s, and really the world’s, precious children.

“In this way, the right to school will be granted only with a bracelet to get them used to probation, to get them used to slavery – involuntary treatment and to virtual lager.

All this in exchange for a push-scooter and a tablet.

All to satisfy the appetites of a financial capitalism whose driving force is the conflict of interest, conflict well represented by the WHO, whose main financier is the well-known ‘philanthropist and savior of the world’ Bill Gates.”

Cunial’s entire speech is available at this link.

Source: naturalnews.com