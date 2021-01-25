I AM National Democratic Party (NDC) president and I have no intentions of rejoining PF, says Chishimba Kambwili.

Mr Kambwili said rumours that that he has rejoined PF are being spread by his political enemies.

Mr Kambwili said he can not betray NDC members by rejoining the PF.

“Its a biggest of the joke for anyone to think I can rejoin PF, because am a president of the NDC,”Mr Kambwili said.

Mr Kambwili has urged party members not to dissuaded by fake news of him rejoining PF.

“I would like to urge the members that a NDC president and I remain committed to the party and I have no intentions of rejoining the PF, “ Mr Kambwili said.

Mr Kambwili who served as Minister in PF government in various ministries joined the NDC after being expelled from PF in 2017.

Recently, rumours of the NDC leader rejoining PF have emerged ahead of 2021 General elections.

Mr Kambwili’s NDC has been in an alliance with UPND which has reportedly crumbled.

-Daily Nation