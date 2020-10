News flash

In the pictures below is the PF Serenje District Youth Chairperson Esau with stones to stone HH in Mpika and this is the issue the police are summoning HH for.

When they heard that HH was passing as it can be seen in the pictures the cadres together with some police officers blocked the road with tyres and all sorts of dangerous equipment just to make sure that HH and his entourage stops and get a beating from these thugs seen below.