By: Seniya Banda

Investigations by engineers on the safety of the Alick Nkhata road fly-over bridge have established that the structure is not a death trap, contrary to Local Government Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba’s alarming claims last year.

Engineering Institute of Zambia President Eugene Hazele says there is no need to demolish the fly-over bridge on assumptions that it is a death trap, when in fact not.

Mr Hazele has however, recommended that safety measures are put in place before the completion of the whole project.

He says there is need to improve visibility for motorist driving over the bridge that has been impacted by a high slope.

Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Mr Hazele said the slope of the ramps is steep hence limiting visibility of potential hazards on top of the bridge for motorists.