ITS A LIE, I DIDN’T SAY REMOVE 4 TEETH IF HH WINS, I SAID 6 – HAMUKALE
“HH can’t win, remove 6 of my teeth if he does”
I am dissapointed that some journalists reported that I pledged four of my front teeth when in fact I pledged six of my front teeth to be knocked out if upnd forms government in August 2021.
Our ILA tradition amongst my father’s people was to knock out six front teeth for all Youths at puberty as tribal identity. It is called kubanga or kubangwa. As a male ILA child, being a coward is still the greatest offence and source of shame known.
My father’s only sister, aunt Esther., didn’t have her six front teeth all her life due to the practice but bought some plastic teeth later from a dental shop in salsibury Zimbabwe. My father had all his teeth because he got a job early in one of the mines and left the village. Come for my six teeth and not four only.
HON HAMUKALE
