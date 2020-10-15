For immediate Release

Its a PF persecution- Akafumba!

Lusaka 14.10. 2020

NDC vice president Joseph Akafumba has described the arrest and charge of Its party president Chishimba Kambwili as persecution from ruling Patriotic Front (PF) that stand to benefit from the matter.

Akafumba told journalists in an interview that magistrate in his judgement Magistrate Simusamba made it clear that the matter was first reported the case to Amos Chanda who was at the time press assistant to president Lungu and what followed was the arrest of Dr. Kambwili.

Akafumba said by this implications the arrest of Dr. Kambwili was a project for the ruling Patriotic Front who stood to benefit from its outcome.

He said when the matter started, Dr. Kambwili not only reported Magistrate Simusamba’s bad conduct the Chief justice but asked the ACC carryout investigation to establish whether or not there was any wrong doing in the conduct Dr. Simusamba.

He said Dr. Kambwili did not only end at reporting magistrate to the authorities but also sued him in the high court of Zambia.

He regretted that this is the same magistrate who went to hear and determine the matter involving Dr. Kambwili.

He said although what has happened at court today is extremely saddening the NDC expected going by the route for trial Dr. Chishimba Kambwili took which was out of the realm of any justice system.

He observed that from the word go, magistrate has scores to settle with Dr. Kambwili and the was reported to the chief justice to suggest Magistrate Simusamba was not the right magistrate to hear the matter.

Even today when reading out the judgement, it was clear that Magistrate Simusamba was settling scores on the perceived conduct of Dr. Kambwili especially when accused Kambwili making moves to delaying the court and was going to punish him for it.

He said this is not the way it should be because in all court systems, the magistrate is required to have water in the mouth.

Regrettably magistrate Simusamba had to swallow the water and jumped into the arena to fight Kambwili and for this reason that the judgment came out in the manner it has come.

He said the party is instructed the lawyers appeal against the conviction and sentencing all the way up to the supreme court.

He is sure that the facts before court does not support the judgement and this made the chances of succeeding are very high.

He urged members countrywide not to lose hope because what happened is but just a temporal set back which has come from the PF.

Issued by

Emmanuel Malite Esq.

NDC media Director

+ 260971827272