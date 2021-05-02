By Daily Revelation Reporter

It’s a relief to the PF that Chishimba Kambwili has rejoined us, says ruling PF central committee member Paul Moonga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said Kambwili was not the person to have outside “your territory”, saying he was a household name particularly on the Copperbelt.

“It (Kambwili rejoining PF) gives diarrhea to the UPND. You know people are gifted differently. Chishimba Kambwili is not a person you sit outside your territory. It’s a relief to us because he has all the language to destroy you. He has a political message. Copperbelt Province he’s a household name,” Moonga said. “You can’t underestimate Chishimba Kambwili, you can’t. They even know ati ah they have Chishimba Kambwili, they have GBM, they have got Paul Moonga yankala lethal mudala line up. Balimuchibe deadly lineup.”

Moonga said the ruling party was now ready to hit the road.

“These bastards (opposition) balema, we will wire them,” said Moonga.

In what was an open secret, Kambwili today rejoined the ruling party during a ceremony at the PF secretariat.

People have questioned Kambwili’s principles and morality after having insisted for a long time that imbwili ni mbwili (a leopard is a leopard), which could never be cowed under whatever circumstances. However, as has become customary in Zambia’s politics where politicians insist that politics was a game of numbers and not principles or morality, Kambwili has cowed back to the ruling party, having been bogged down by several court cases, in one of them was even convicted and sent to prison after which he appealed to the High Court.

Kambwili’s ‘tenderpreneural’ activities were also hammered hard by the government, forcing him to admit on several occasions that he had been squeezed so hard such that his trucks were parked in the garage, and that he was struggling to pay school fees for three of his children studying in the United Kingdom.

And the PF central committee is meeting today to finalise the adoption of parliamentary candidates for Southern and North Western provinces, having already finalised the adoptions for Western Province. – Daily Revelation