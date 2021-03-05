By SmartEagles

IT’S A WASTE OF TIME TRYING TO CHALLENGE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY TO CONTEST THE AUGUST 12 ELECTIONS-PAUL MOONGA

… as he says the ruling party is aware of the desperate maneuvers by the opposition to buy some judges to nullify President Lungu’s eligibility

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has advised the opposition UPND and it’s alliance partners to concentrate on selling their party ahead of the August 12 polls instead of wasting their time trying to challenge President Lungu’ eligibility to contest the presidential election.

Speaking at the media briefing in Lusaka today, PF Lusaka provincial Chairman Paul Moonga disclosed that the ruling party has information that the opposition has engaged a consortium of both local and international lawyers to challenge president Lungu’s eligibility.

Mr. Moonga charged that this is an indication that the opposition are aware that the PF under president Lungu will carry the day come August 12 hence their maneuvers to frustrate the PF.

He said it is unfortunate that the opposition has spent five years of having squabbles with the ruling party instead of telling Zambians what they will do for the country if voted into office.

” We are aware that by last year October, the opposition put together a consortium of lawyers waiting to go and petition the president once he files in his nomination papers,” he said.

The Lusaka Province PF Chairman also stated that the ruling party is also aware that the opposition is trying to buy some judges to nullify the eligibility of president Lungu.

Mr. Moonga has since warned that the PF is watching these maneuvers by the opposition and has since appealed to all the judges not to fall prey to plans by the opposition who he said have no plan for the country.

He has since challenged the opposition to concentrate on selling their Manifesto to Zambians instead of wasting time and resources trying to block president Lungu from contesting the August 12 elections.

And Mr. Moonga has charged that come August 12, 2021 President Lungu will carry the day as the country has seen unprecedented development under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Mr. Moonga has called for peaceful campaigns ahead of the general elections.

He said the party leadership in Lusaka will ensure that peace prevails in the run up to the August polls and has urged youths from the party to report to the police when provoked by the opposition.

And Lusaka Province PF deputy youth chairperson Kelvin Kaunda has assured the party leadership that he will ensure that youths conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

#SmartEagles 2021