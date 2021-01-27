Evans Fenete says it is good that Edgar Lungu has chosen to concentrate on delivering PF promises to the people instead of answering to baseless accusations of the third term bid.

“They [opposition parties] are so scared of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and so they want to divert the attention of Zambians by talking of the Constitution on the eligibility clause,” says Fenete. “Never a day will pass without some disgruntled opposition member talk ill of President Lungu. They don’t praise him at all but just talk of negatives, many which don’t exist. President Lungu will contest as a PF candidate in August and he shall retain the presidential seat with a landslide victory and we all stand ready to help him achieve that goal. And yes, we shall do it.”

It must be noted that most countries in the world put term limits in their constitutions to promote turnover in the executive office and foster horizontal accountability between government branches in the new democratic regime. This was also to end the tradition of “presidents for life” that had undermined constitutionalism and the rule of law for so long. But we can see already here in Zambia how Edgar Lungu and his PF are working hard not to adhere to this critical constitutional provision. Edgar is attempting to circumvent the term limit laws.

On third term politics, JS Omotola argues that, “The advent of democratic, civil rule in Africa in the aftermath of the cold war marked, supposedly, the end of an era. Contrary to the practice prior to the current wave of democracy in the continent, where neo-patrimonialism was the order of the day, the new democratic ferment was imbued, rightly or wrongly, with the capability to yield a political system where formal rules of the game would prevail over governance based on personal relationships and kinship ties. In other words, democracy is expected to bring about the institutionalisation of politics and power, a situation whereby extra-constitutional means of conducting governmental affairs, including refusal to respect statutory term limits on executive power, would be relegated to the background. Such an expectation is not misplaced, given that democracy is generally considered as limited government, predicated upon the rule of law.”

Contrary to Fenete’s argument, no one is scared of Edgar. Citizens are demanding respect for the Constitution. It’s about constitutionalism and not the fear of man – Edgar.

Edgar has reached the end of the road – his constitutional mandate is done. He cannot start to recreate terms.

Edgar should concentrate his efforts on mapping his safe exit from power. A safe landing back into civilian life is a far better choice than a soiled legacy. Let Edgar choose peace over his personal appetite for power.