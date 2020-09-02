By George N Mtonga

The true investment for sun hotel was 56million dollars. Stayed in the hands of Zambians and more jobs were created. Edith has chosen this particular time because of election and she is positioning herself to move to PF. Otherwise all this is pure politics.

Now the alternative is a guy who stole money from a client and had his law license taken from him. A government that has failed every auditor report since 2011. Name one year PF passed the auditors report?

Lets be clear here… those of you demanding answers on privatization never showed the same energy when they brought you $1 million fire trucks. You kept quite so your misplaced morality is nothing but politics.

They have chosen Edith to launch the ” he sold the mines” mantra.. and probably will get someone like Davis Mwila or Bowman Lusambo to start the he is “tribal” attacks.

NOT ONE OF THEM will campaign based on what they have done in the last 10 years and what they intend on doing in the next 5 years.

KNOWING EVERYTHING YOU KNOW ABOUT HH AND EDGAR.. if they stopped politics and they said they are opening a company. And they are looking for investors… VERY FEW OF YOU OF YOU WOULD INVEST WITH EDGAR LUNGU and allow him to be CEO of a company. Because you know HH is more of a competent CEO who can bring shareholder value to investors.

HH is not going to convince many of you… and honestly I DONT CARE. VOTE WHOEVER YOU want. That time of accusing HH to be SATANIST, A TRIBALIST and He SoLd The MiNe nonsense is done…

HAVE you noticed… HH talks about why you should vote for him.. the government in power talks about why you shouldnt vote for HH instead of them talking about why they should be given another 5 years? That shows an incompetent government.

Many of you in PF, are blinded over the fact that its because of PF you have found wealth. So i very much understand. And i respect the fact that you are willing to do anything to keep your money.

BUT SOME OF US have a nation to develop and providing opportunities for Zambians.

100,000 votes… remember that. ONE MISTAKE.. and many of ya will be poor. THE TIME WILL COME WHEN ALL OF YOU WILL PAY.

JUST ONE MISTAKE.. and POWER WILL CHANGE and we shall see who the true big boys are. WITHOUT POWER if any of you survive you will get my respect. But i bet you money, none of you will last in the opposition against a GOVERNMENT FORMED BY UPND. You will all beg to join the ruling party.

these are my words… AND FACEBOOK WILL REMIND ME.