It’s amazing how much I’ve failed! Writes Natasha Chiumya, a Corporate lawyer

Growing up, I couldn’t wait to start my own business. I studied law in the UK and came back to do the bar. But it wasn’t long before I started putting my business mind to use.

I started my first business with my relative, borrowing friends’ wedding dresses to set up a wedding dress rental boutique. It completely flopped. That was the first of my many business failures!

I tried a boarding house, a training company, legal management software, a private equity fund and a women’s bank! I even tried to capitalise off us winning the afcon by putting out a CD of Chipolopolos victory. They ALL failed!

I know what it feels like to feel like a failure. I was embarrassed and defeated that my brilliant business ideas just weren’t taking off…

Now when I look back I see that all the flops were adding to the ingredients of my success. I learnt to be focused, committed and determined.

What have your failures taught you?