It’s an insult to former presidents for Nalumango to say State House is not habitable for HH – Lubinda
By Ulande Nkomesha
PF vice-president Given Lubinda says Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s remarks that President Hakainde Hichilema cannot move into State House because there is no money to renovate it, is an insult to former presidents.
In an interview, Lubinda said President Hichilema was not a special President for him not to stay in State House.
He added that the residence had in the past occupied former presi… https://diggers.news/local/2021/11/23/its-an-insult-to-former-presidents-for-nalumango-to-say-state-house-is-not-habitable-for-hh-lubinda/
We would not wish expose all details here but it is common knowledge that state house became an extension of Taverns of Chawama cadres and a den of Sangomas from a neighboring country. If standards were lowered by the previous regime they should not be imposed on whoever becomes president.