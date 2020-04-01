Operation Young Vote says it is sad and appalling that leaders particularly those in government have opted to give Zambians incomplete information on the status of Zambia and Zambians regarding the deadly Covid 19 epidemic.

Organization Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the fact that the Minister of Health and the government generally chooses to censor information given to the nation on a matter of life and death is vexing, as heard on the live streaming on Facebook where he confirmed that Permanent Secretaries and other high ranking officials are among the people in isolation.

Mr Nyirenda said this is not only a confirmation of leaders irresponsibility but also an indication that they are ready to keep everyone in the dark.

“Should we honestly continue believing the numbers government through the Minister of Health is giving us as updates – NO – unless we are fools. This behavior by our leaders is total politicization of the epidemic and should not be condoned. It should be stopped henceforth”, he said.

Mr Nyirenda said Zambia has a government that is not ready to be open and truthful to its citizens so as to make everyone appreciate the gravity of the challenge.

He has noted that true leaders in other parts of the world have voluntarily come out in the open declaring their positive status of Covid 19 to the public with one of the key messages that all need to preach about the Coronavirus epidemic is that everyone is a potential carrier and that each one of the citizens must be very alert as the country deal with one another in whatever form or business.

Mr Nyirenda said the Minister of Health and government have no right whatsoever of putting people’s lives at risk of the epidemic by telling them cooked information on the status.

He said this should have been a point of Zambians sympathizing with this government including on many other things it has failed but alas, due to always wanting to scheme against its own people – even on global epidemic the government sees an opportunity.

Mr Nyirenda said this is not only chaotic but also shameful.

He said this behavior of censoring information even in calamities such as Covid 19 is unchristian.