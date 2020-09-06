IT’S AT OUR OWN RISK TO CONTINUE BEING IN SLAVERY WITH KING PHARAOH OR TO WALK INTO FREEDOM WITH MOSES IN 2021

By George Chibanda.

We have remaining with few months to go for the 2021 General Elections a final year of choosing a good or bad leadership.

It’s at our own risk whether we are going to continue to rule with a leadership of KING PHARAOH in slavery like this or if we are going to put a new leadership of MOSES A RESCUER whose going drive out the people from slavery.it’s our decisions to make a right choice for 2021 leader.

But it’s good that,General members of the country are tired with a current behaviour rule of Edgar Lungu on how is running a nation without knowing a proper direction to go.

Let’s all open our eyes before we put our lives in danger by choosing a vision less leader who has no idea of running a country.

Let our 2016 mistake end here,we want to be out of slavery and walks in freedom in 2021.