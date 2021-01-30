By CIC PF Reporter.

IT’S BETTER TO HAVE CORONAVIRUS THAN TO LOSE ELECTIONS PRESIDENT LUNGU MUST CAMPAIGN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY -MWILA.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has stressed that it’s better Zambians have Coronavirus than losing to power to UPND hence he supports calls by the vice president as vital of allowing president Lungu access to traverse the country.

Hon Mwila who is currently studying for his PHD after graduating from Cavendish University in one year has said that he supports calls to allow the Republican President to move and sale himself. Asked to comment about schools opening soon amid covid 19 cases surging if it’s not dangerous and risky he said what is more dangerous than covid 19 is losing elections to UPND that it’s better Zambians have Coronavirus with PF government in power because President Lungu has the capacity to efficiently end Coronavirus.

CIC PRESS TEAM