I first appeared on ZNBC TV as a broadcaster 11th February, 1990, reading a five minute editorial about the release of Nelson Mandela from prison on that same day; but from that moment, I became a permanent feature as news commentator, reading editorials drafted by the Chief News Editor Wellington Kalwisha (now late); with 90 percent of those editorials targeted at the emerging opposition MMD, calling them Kachepas, demagogues, rabble-rousers, insurgents, insurrectionists; I read very big words and as my tongue grew weary day after day of exposure to these monotones, my conscience equally started to faint.

One editorial was so bad that I refused to read it, telling my bosses I was a very young man with a future and such an editorial was so ethically misplaced that my own career lay in jeopardy. The DG and all Management did not understand the excuse, calling it insubordination and further threatened dismissal if I did not appear before the cameras that evening as usual after the main news bulletin. I still told myself, ‘How do I walk with my head high on the streets after reading an editorial I did not agree with and totally against public opinion?’

I was brought up in an environment which drilled us into respecting the inner voice, being told that one’s conscience, of doing the right thing, was weightier than money and prestige. Yes; individuals brought up in dignity have capacity to understand dignified moments and how to behave in them. Because I respected my conscience more than my job, I emphatically refused to read the editorial, leading to my three day suspicion from work.

When I returned, I refused to read any more editorials, telling management to ask its author, hiding behind the screen, to avail himself on TV and read them. Shockingly, my stand encouraged a lot of reporters and broadcasters to stand for what was right. After the 1991 elections, I was honoured and awarded by management with a certificate for being an exemplary worker in terms of commitment, discipline and honesty (and 22 years later I was appointed DG of the same organization).

Looking back, I have in mind the three Hebrew young men who made a stand for what was right even when they had opportunity to enjoy short term wins. God is always on the side of the upright, ‘But Daniel resolved not to defile himself with the royal food and wine, and he asked the chief official for permission not to defile himself this way. Now God had caused the official to show favor and compassion to Daniel.’ Dan.1:8-9

When you battle against your conscience, you become unstable mentally, your temperament fluctuates unpredictably and you tend to sweat a lot at night when in bed, your heartbeat dancing to irregular rhythm and family members with conscience distance themselves. When it finally catches up with you, death looks sweeter than life because even the money you get paid becomes bitter. It was betrayal of conscience against an innocent and upright Man for 30 pieces of silver that had Judas Iscariot commit suicide, ‘…Judas said, “I sinned. I handed over to you an innocent man to be killed.”The Jewish leaders answered, “We don’t care! That’s a problem for you, not us.”’ Matt. 27:3-5

One of the most dangerous things to happen to any human being is to lose your conscience, failing to respect human life let alone fear of God, and appearing in public daily misleading many, propagating violence, hatred and tribalism, ‘Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron.’ 1 Tim 4:2