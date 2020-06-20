Renowned Constitutional Lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota, has said that it is disappointing that those opposing the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, do not seem to have a fixed position on why they are against the Bill.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC, Mr. Sikota said that the stance of some named institutions towards the Bill seems to move with the wind and is not tied to any concrete reason.

Mr. Sikota said that the initial opposition of the Bill by some entities was about the content which the stakeholders felt did not represent the views of the people.

The State Counsel said that he is however surprised that even when the Parliamentary Select Committee came up with recommendations attending to the concerns raised by stakeholders, some entities still decided to change their stance.

Mr. Sikota said that it appears that some people just want to find something to oppose even though the process has attempted to deal with some of the major concerns raised.

Mr. Sikota said that true democrats, realize that the process of enacting a Bill entails hanging on and debating one’s point of view and NOT boycotting when confronted with contrary suggestions.

Mr. Sikota said that young people and women should support the Bill-10 because of the mixed-member representation clause which seeks to create more space for them in the governance system of the country, adding that another key provision in the Bill that will enhance governance is the proposal to increase the number of days to hear a presidential petition from 14 to 30 days and that this will give more time to Presidential petitioners to argue their case.

Meanwhile, Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has urged the Patriotic Front – PF in North Western Province to sensitise members on the importance of supporting constitution amendment Bill number 10. Mr. Lusambo said that opposition members of Parliament are peddling lies using Bill 10 and misleading the public on the contents of the Bill.

He has challenged the Provincial Administration to sensitise members of society on the contents of Bill 10 and not to allow opposition political parties to use it as a campaign strategy.

Speaking when he met with the North Western Province PF party officials in Solwezi, Mr. Lusambo also urged the young people to utilise social media productively. He said insulting the Head of State on social media will not be condoned by the Patriotic Front and urged young people to desist from the act.

North Western Province PF acting Chairperson Koshita Shengamo said the visit by the MP is a sign that the party is strong and United.