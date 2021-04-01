The government has said that it is disturbing and irrational to learn from reports in some section of the media that the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has written to the African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in an internal process of preparing a voters register.

Acting Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said the preparation of the Voter register which Mr Hakainde Hichilema is complaining about, is a process that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has been undertaking without leaving anyone behind.

Hon. Kampyongo said the UPND ought to know the limitations of international stakeholders in how far they can go in expressing themselves on local matters like registration of voters.

“It is apparent that the UPND has already smelled another election loss and has now started preparing grounds to justify their loss, once pronounced after the August 12 Presidential and General Elections,” he said.

Mr. Kampyongo said the process has been inclusive as Political parties; civil society organizations; and both national and international collaborating partners have been involved in the process from inception.

“Government believes that the preparation of the voters’ register has been conducted in an exceptionally transparent manner and that there are sufficient local grievance resolution avenues that anyone who has a problem with the process can use to be heard and be assisted,” he said.

The Minister has since appealed to Mr Hichilema to desist from exciting his party members unnecessarily and, instead, concentrate on mobilizing his supporters to verify their details in the voters’ register.