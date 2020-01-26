THE battle starts now, it’s do or die for the UPND in 2021, says Livingtsone district chairman Christopher Siamwenya.

And the UPND in Livingstone has endorsed Hakainde Hichilema as their presidential candidate at the party’s general conference.

In a press statement made available to The Mast by Southern Province information and publicity secretary Neto Halwabala, Siamwenya told the district management committee that the UPND intends to “vote big and win big.”

“We as UPND have declared 2021 as a do or die year…the battle starts now,” he said.

“I want to encouraged you (UPND members) to take 2021 general elections seriously because there is no one who should be a passenger, everyone must get involved in day-to-day party mobilisation,” Siamwenya said.

He also touched on what he termed as the infamous Bill 10.

Livingstone member of Parliament Matthews Jere described Bill 10 as a deadly weapon aimed at killing democracy in the country.

He wondered why Patriotic Front ministers were begging Zambians to accept Bill 10, which had been rejected.

Meanwhile, UPND district treasurer Saxson Simachembele advised members of the party to be honest in handling party funds.

District vice secretary Lackson Zuza encouraged officials not to be absconding meetings because it was a sign of being not ready to work for the party.

Livingstone mayor Eugene Mapuwo encouraged officials to take part in organising youths to get NRCs.

District vice chairman Sikobela Sikobela encouraged party officials to adhere to the party constitution.

Livingstone district chairperson Margaret Bbalo encouraged women not to be left behind in political participation.

The district management committee endorsed Hichilema as sole candidate for UPND at its forthcoming general conference and for 2021 general elections.