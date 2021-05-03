ITS DONE AND DUSTED,HH IS THE NEXT HEAD OF STATE SAYS ELVIS NKANDU

The United party for national development UPND Kitwe district management committee has continued with mobilization programs in the district.

Address a maltitude of people in Nkana constituency , Kitwe district chairperson Elvis Nkandu said heaven has endorsed hakainde hichilema to be the next president of Zambia no amount of suppression will stop the will of God.

Mr Nkandu advised the people not to listen to the propaganda of PF saying they are winning these elections”,. Let me tell you, they have tried to to bring hakainde hichilema down but they have failed, hakainde hichilema is the next president of this country and no one can say without me UPND can’t form government; said Nkandu.

Let those who want to go to PF and let us remain with the people who want to serve zambia than serving their bellies, it’s time to choose between Life (UPND) and death (PF).

He also encouraged every member to start campaign for hakainde hichilema and UPND because time has run out.

Mr Nkandu further advised those leaving to stop propagating hate speech against Mr hichilema because tomorrow they may came back to UPND.

