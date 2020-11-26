IT’S M’MEMBE’S TIME – SP

By Chambwa Moonga

IT’S Dr Fred M’membe’s time and not Hakainde Hichilema’s time, says Socialist Party Western Province coordinator Preston Chinyama.

Reacting to a declaration by UPND mobilisation chairperson Sylvia Masebo at a UPND rally in Kabwata Constituency last Sunday that this is Hichilema’s time, Chinyama said missed opportunities don’t come back.

“We have been hearing this since 2006. Every election since then has been Hichilema’s time but he never wins. Here in Western Province we are tired of wasting our votes on a person who never wins,” Chinyama said. “How many times can a child repeat Grade Seven and expect parents to continue paying school fees?”

Chinyama, who is also SP candidate for Nalolo Constituency, said Hichilema had exhausted his chances and should just accept that he would never be President of Zambia.

“Where are his votes going to come from? Certainly, not from Western Province. This is no longer part of his strongholds. It is now SP territory. We have taken over,” Chinyama said.

“Where are Hichilema’s votes going to come from for him to win next year’s elections? Southern Province alone cannot win him national elections.”

Chinyama said 2021 is Dr M’membe’s time.

“Dr M’membe is capable of winning in more provinces than Hichilema. If Michael Sata and Rupiah Banda could defeat Hichilema in Mongu in 2011 how can Dr M’membe fail to defeat him in the whole of Western Province and even North Western Province?” he asked? “Can Hichilema defeat Dr M’membe in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Eastern provinces?”

He said Hichilema has never won elections in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt.

“And without being able to win in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, how does Masebo expect Hichilema to win next year’s elections?” Chinyama asked. “It’s no wonder Hichilema’s highly publicised rally in Lusaka last Sunday was a flop. His time is gone! Voting for Hichilema will just help PF to win. Masebo shouldn’t cheat herself that Hichilema can win any national election.”

At a UPND rally, Masebo said: “Mr president (Hichilema), this is your time. God is saying yes and nobody will say no. This is time for HH. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”