Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya says bus fare increment charts circulating on social media are fake.

Mr. Kafwaya says the meeting with the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia was concluded late this morning and the approved fare chart will be released today.

Mr. Kafwaya says the fare chart stamped with yesterday’s date purporting to have been issued by the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia should be taken as fake news.

And the Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia Secretary General Sydney Mbewe has also clarified that no bus or taxi fares have been effected yet for both local and long distance routes.

Mr. Mbewe says the increase which is expected to be effected today will be between K2 to K3 for local routes and K45 to K50 for long distance routes following a meeting with the Minister of Transport and Communication this morning.