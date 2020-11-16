By Chilufya Tayali

IT’S GAME ON, WE SHALL SEE WHO WILL CRY AT THE END OF THIS BETWEEN MYSELF AND HH

====================

I always tell Haimbe to be less emotional otherwise he would never win a case against me. Just read his last part, you can clearly tell that whoever wrote that letter is highly emotional.

Take it easy, the best you should be doing right now is prepare the defence otherwise HH might end up in jail.

You want to declare me bankrupt but I am pursuing criminal charges against you, are you sure this is the best reaction?

Let’s go, keep pushing, we shall see who will cry at the end of the day. At least you have given me the impetus to fight and prove my allegations.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!