SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says there’s no room for a third term under the current Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

In a statement issued from Mwika Royal Village yesterday, Dr M’membe stated that it’s important in politics to avoid being too harsh and stiff-necked and totally refuse to yield.

“The third term debate is unnecessary and a waste of time. There’s no room for a third term under the current Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. Put simply, anyone who has been elected to the office of President twice cannot be elected for a third time. This is the way things stand and it needs no further disquisitions,” he stated. “Those who thought they could change the Constitution through Bill 10 and give themselves a third term of office should simply accept defeat – their game is over. There’s need for them to realise there’s no political leader who has had a career that is without its defeats. If we are serious when we talk about influencing the masses, about winning their good will, we must strive with all our might not to let these defeats be hushed up in the musty atmosphere of circles and grouplets, but to have them submitted to the judgment of all.”

M’membe stated that such may appear embarrassing at first sight, “it may seem offensive sometimes to individual leaders – but we must overcome this false feeling of embarrassment, it is our duty to the masses of our people and our country”.

“In this way, and in this way alone, shall we enable all our people – and not the chance assortment of persons in a circle or grouplet – to know their leaders and to put each of them in his or her proper category,” he stated.

“And yielding is legitimate and essential when the yielder is convinced that those who are striving to make him yield are in the right – in which case, honest political leaders frankly and openly admit their mistake – or when an irrational and harmful demand is yielded to in order to avert a greater evil,” stated Dr M’membe.