SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says the game is over for PF because it is too late for them to make any tangible improvement before the August 12 general election.

Addressing his constituents over the weekend, Sialubalo said it was up to every Zambian to make PF realise that what they were doing was bad.

“It is game over for PF because it is too late for them to make any tangible improvement before the August general elections. For them, I say it’s game over!’’ he said. ‘’It’s too late to advise them anything because it’s like telling an already pregnant woman that I want you to get pregnant in the next two months. However, for them to have that game over it’s up to all of us Zambians to vote them out.”

He likened the PF to a stone, adding that even if one advised them, they could never change.

Sialubalo said the PF needed to know that they would not remain in power forever, hence they were supposed to listen to the people.

“As people of Sinazongwe, we have cried day and night for the Batoka-Maamba Road and Bottom Road to be worked on, but nothing to date has materialised. Right now, if they are to come to Sinazongwe they will find that bridges are on the verge of being washed away, the so-called Bottom Road has been eaten up,” said Sialubalo. “And when the council wants to work on it the Road Development Agency writes them a letter to stop because it is in their jurisdiction to do it. I know that anger from you the electorate is building up and come 2021, teach PF a lesson.”