IT’S getting too hot for President Edgar Lungu and the PF, they know that 2021 won’t be easy for them, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

In an interview, Akafumba said the PF was headed for doom.

“They are headed for a tough time ahead of August 2021. Things are not easy in the PF. It is getting too hot for PF and Mr Edgar Lungu,” he said. “He is feeling the heat that is why he was silent throughout the ECZ indaba. It is not easy when you know that you are not wanted by people.”

Akafumba said the divisions on the Copperbelt in the PF were a sign that the ruling party is dead in the area.

“It is not only on the CB (Copperbelt) but throughout the country. I hear that…in (Livingstone) [Southern Province minister Edify] Hamukale stage-managed a demonstration of cadres calling for an inquiry into the privatisation process. That was not known to the other senior PF members and we hear the so-called division in the PF in Southern Province is increasing between a faction of Hamukale and that of the so-called or nicknamed…. It is also like on the CB based on party mobilisation committees in the province,” said Akafumba.