HH IS SO POWERFUL – GBM
ITS HH WHO TOLD THE RWANDAN REBEL LEADER TO FRAME PRESIDENT LUNGU – GBM
I tell you HH has a lot of money”
I am 100% sure that its HH who convinced the Rwandan Rebel Leader Maj Nsabimana Sankara Calliixte to frame President Lungu with funding of his rebel group so that he can be kicked out of State House, Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.
Speaking in Lusaka this morning, GBM said HH is the only Zambian who has more than enough money and influence across the world and there is no doubt he can maximise the same influence to frame President Lungu with serious cases so that he can be kicked out of State House.
“I refuse to believe that Mr Hakainde is clean in this matter. I know the man, he has a lot of money and influence across the world than any Zambian and I think it is him who went to Rwanda to meet the rebel leader in prison and convince him to falsely accuse President Lungu”, said GBM.
The PF Deputy Mobilisation Chairman further said HH has alot of money to the extent that he can even bribe prison officers in Rwanda to allow him to talk to the rebel leader and convince him to mention President Lungu in his case. “I believe HH might have gone to Rwanda and visited Mr Sankara in prison, If I have injured HH by this statement, he is free to take me to court and I know i will win”, said GBM
SOURCE: Barotseland Watchdog
Godfrey if you keep your head out of your ar**se long enough, you may begin to sound normal, unfortunately your head is always buried in the same.
When about to get mad…a mad person will not know that he is getting there…ba GBM you need serious help.PF help this brother…
Do the PF really think this helps their cause? Wansekesha laughing GBM. Keep it up.
Ba GBM I can not believe you made this outrageous and thoughtless allegation about HH. Why do you hate HH so much? For you it is not just enough to betray a man. Fortunately, HH is cleaner than any politician in PF and no wonder you want to blame him even for ECL` s blunders which are a result of his own recklessness and dishonest lifestyle. HH s greatest protection flows as a result of his high personal integrity and discipline. For this one ,however, Ba GBM you have gone too far. Wait for the consequences. Meanwhile advise your ECL to choose friends and associates prudently. Then and only then will ECL`s problems go away, but, I am sure it is too late.
GBM has ran out of ideas and his desperation to still remain relevant to PF is causing him to utter foolish and unsubstantiated things which can plunge Zambia into anarchy and
become ungovernable.
The other time when Zambia was gripped with fear and panic as a result of gassing GBM was quick to say he knew the people behind gassing. Today GBM is making serious allegations against HH and alleging that HH could have influenced the rebel leader to mention President Lungu as the funder of the rebel movement in Rwanda. Honestly speaking how can GBM think and behave like a child? GBM should stop politicking on issues involving another country as his cheap utterances could destabilise the country. Please GBM stop hallucinating.
From gassing to rebel leader allegations 100% sure. I wonder why a Nolle was entered into when GBM has all the vital data.
Fwaka mupepa Ba GBM taimi senda bwino aweh….
Stop smoking and get back to your normal senses…..
We are all here to protect our nation and to politicizing everything like you’re doing….
Stop cheap politics and act on age man….
Muleya mulekula ka…
Comment:GBM you’re just a mentally ill person.
How about Zambian FIC report is HH attached to that report. Ba GBM go through the FIC reports of 2018 then you will make conclusions.