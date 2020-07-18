Barotseland Watchdog

HH IS SO POWERFUL – GBM

ITS HH WHO TOLD THE RWANDAN REBEL LEADER TO FRAME PRESIDENT LUNGU – GBM

I tell you HH has a lot of money”

I am 100% sure that its HH who convinced the Rwandan Rebel Leader Maj Nsabimana Sankara Calliixte to frame President Lungu with funding of his rebel group so that he can be kicked out of State House, Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, GBM said HH is the only Zambian who has more than enough money and influence across the world and there is no doubt he can maximise the same influence to frame President Lungu with serious cases so that he can be kicked out of State House.



“I refuse to believe that Mr Hakainde is clean in this matter. I know the man, he has a lot of money and influence across the world than any Zambian and I think it is him who went to Rwanda to meet the rebel leader in prison and convince him to falsely accuse President Lungu”, said GBM.



The PF Deputy Mobilisation Chairman further said HH has alot of money to the extent that he can even bribe prison officers in Rwanda to allow him to talk to the rebel leader and convince him to mention President Lungu in his case. “I believe HH might have gone to Rwanda and visited Mr Sankara in prison, If I have injured HH by this statement, he is free to take me to court and I know i will win”, said GBM

