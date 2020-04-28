Lebanese national identified as Wael Jerro is under investigation after advertising a Nigerian woman for sale on social media. Jerro on Tuesday announced the sale of 30-year-old Peace Busari Ufuoma on Facebook marketplace called ‘Buy and Sell In Lebanon’, The Punch reported.

In the disturbing advertisement, Jerro placed a $1000 bill on the Nigerian, who is said to be a domestic worker in the middle eastern country.

He posted the advertisement in Arabic alongside the passport of the Nigerian saying: “Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”

According to the passport, which was acquired in May 2018, Ufuona hails from Ibadan in the Nigerian Oyo State.

The incident was first brought to the limelight by an Instagram user, @thereneeabisaad. She called on the Nigerian government to save the victim.

“This is inhuman. I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon,” she wrote.

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed the incident. Dabiri-Erewa said the case had been reported to the Lebanese authorities. “The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A manhunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl. Let’s keep her in our prayers,” Daily Post quoted her as saying.

The Guardian said calls placed to the phone numbers listed on the Facebook page were not returned, however, its operators say they only facilitate buying and selling between interested parties, and are not responsible for what is posted on the page.

“We are not legally responsible for an opinion, subject or comment, or for the direct broadcast, photos or publication published on our page from any subscriber,” information on the About section of the page said, the outlet reported. The information was translated into English from Arabic.

In its reaction, the Lebanese government condemned the action of its citizen, describing it as “illegal and inhuman.” The government vowed to prosecute Jerro for trafficking.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons said it had started working to locate and return the victim to the country. “We will do everything possible to ensure that she is returned home safely and is reunited with her loved ones,” the organization was quoted as saying as Nigerians decried the incident.