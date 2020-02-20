President Edgar Lungu has said the State will not discriminate on the clamp down of suspects in the current wave of criminal acts.

The President is dismayed by the growing number of unguarded statements in the media from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well individuals, and yet everyone knows where to report acts of crime.

President Lungu says he expects the law enforcement agencies to visit individuals that seem to know more about the current crimes than the State so that the State can unlock the mystery surrounding these crimes.

The President says it is warped thinking to imagine that the Government can turn against its own people, just because of an effort to incarcerate one Zambian.

He said at the end of day the people being attacked are Zambians and they may belong to any political party, so of what benefit would it be for Government to attack its own people.

To the people behind the current crimes, President Lungu has said, “We are coming for you whether from ruling or opposition party, Church, or NGO. We are coming for you regardless of who you are or what you are. No red herring, will distract the current investigations. ‘

President Lungu says he expects maturity from political players, and that in an event that the country is faced with serious crime, citizens including the opposition are expected fo be patriotic and not to use the opportunity to score points.

He has equally cautioned professional media not to be used by politicians that thrive on grim events happening in the country.

The President also warned citizens that are taking the law into their own hands that they are equally culpable because destruction of property and taking people’s lives is heinous crime.

He says the Police and the courts are there for suspects to undergo the due process of the law.

“Zambians are not known for inflicting harm on fellow citizens and destroying institutions that are meant to serve them like hospitals and Police Stations, so where has this culture come from?” Asks the President.

And President Lungu has welcomed plans to have a day of National Prayers this coming Saturday.

President Lungu has since thanked the clergy for coming up with the initiative aimed at praying for the nation and its people amidst the criminal acts.

He called on citizens countrywide to pray for peace and support the Church so that evil can be exorcised from the nation