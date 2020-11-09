IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO REGISTER 9 MILLION VOTERS WITH THIS BAD SYSTEM

During the ECZ Consultative meeting less than two months ago, Mr Patrick Nshindano told the people of Zambia that ;

1: Each of the 9,000 polling stations in the country will serve as a registration centre for 30 days.

2: He declared that 9 million voters could be attained in 30 days.

His calculation was 33 voters x 9000 registration centres x 30 days = 8.1 Million voters.

There was no such thing as phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4.

The whole registration process was to be done in 1 phase of 30 days with every polling station in Zambia serving as a registration centre for 30 days.

Today they’ve shifted goal posts to 4 phases of 7 days each.

What this means is that instead of having 9000 registration centres operating for 30 days, they only have about 2000 registration centres that will operate for 7 days before moving to the next location.

The ECZ is operating at a low capacity of less than 25% compared to what they told the people of Zambia they would do.

Simple arithmetic shows that the number of voters they will register in 30 days will be under 2 million.

Surveys today have shown that they are registering 4 people per hour, which means in 1 day each centre will just register 36 people.

36 people x 30 days x 2000 registration centres = 2.3 Million registered voters.

The current voters roll has over 6 million voters which took 9 months over 3 election cycles to develop.

On the first day of voter registration we are getting reports of machines breaking down, low ink, and slow processes in the opposition strongholds only.