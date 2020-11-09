IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO REGISTER 9 MILLION VOTERS WITH THIS BAD SYSTEM
During the ECZ Consultative meeting less than two months ago, Mr Patrick Nshindano told the people of Zambia that ;
1: Each of the 9,000 polling stations in the country will serve as a registration centre for 30 days.
2: He declared that 9 million voters could be attained in 30 days.
His calculation was 33 voters x 9000 registration centres x 30 days = 8.1 Million voters.
There was no such thing as phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4.
The whole registration process was to be done in 1 phase of 30 days with every polling station in Zambia serving as a registration centre for 30 days.
Today they’ve shifted goal posts to 4 phases of 7 days each.
What this means is that instead of having 9000 registration centres operating for 30 days, they only have about 2000 registration centres that will operate for 7 days before moving to the next location.
The ECZ is operating at a low capacity of less than 25% compared to what they told the people of Zambia they would do.
Simple arithmetic shows that the number of voters they will register in 30 days will be under 2 million.
Surveys today have shown that they are registering 4 people per hour, which means in 1 day each centre will just register 36 people.
36 people x 30 days x 2000 registration centres = 2.3 Million registered voters.
The current voters roll has over 6 million voters which took 9 months over 3 election cycles to develop.
On the first day of voter registration we are getting reports of machines breaking down, low ink, and slow processes in the opposition strongholds only.
They are testing us. But they are unlikely to get a result that wud be represantative. People may not react, because reaction requires a spark. Meanwhile, tempers keep boiling up. Can ECZ say for sure there will be no spark till election time? If Esau chulu doesn’t change I can promise his body parts will not have a grave anywhere. His body parts will not be in 1 whole and not in 1 place after his demise.
I was very disappointed to find that registration of voters was not taking place at my polling station and no notice in relation to when the exercise will begin.
PF government under visionless Leader is tempting people to commit illegal actions. I think they get what they are looking for and Zambia will never be the same again .