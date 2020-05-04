CHISHIMBA Kambwili says the transportation of COVID-19 specimens and consequent death of Ian Mutambo Chali is very disheartening and shows lack of seriousness being accorded to the pandemic.

In a statement issued by National Democratic Congress spokesperson Saboi Imboela, Kambwili recalled that he has in the recent past lamented over government’s compromising way of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, a biomedical student, Mutambo, aged 24, lost his life as the Power Tools bus he used to transport the coronavirus samples to Solwezi plunged into the Kabompo River.

“The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is very astonished and disturbed by the death of a Zambian health worker, Mr Ian Mutambo Chali, who died on a Power Tools bus in a road traffic accident. We do not know why he was made to transport COVID-19 samples from Zambezi district hospital using public transport. We sympathise with the family and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” Kambwili stated.

“We have lamented over the government’s compromising way of dealing with the pandemic. The lack of seriousness being accorded to this pandemic is very disheartening, to a point where Ministry of Health has failed to provide adequate logistics towards transportation of COVID-19 samples to laboratory testing sites.”

Kambwili stated that it was very irresponsible for the Minister of Health and minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya to defend the transportation of COVID-19 samples using public transport while vehicles in the ministry were being used for other purposes.

He said Dr Chilufya should know that World Health Organisation and Centre for Disease Control (CDC) had given guidelines on how COVID-19 samples should be stored and transported, which they had designated dangerous goods and high priority samples.

Kambwili noted that according to the World Health Organisation and CDC, COVID-19 samples should be stored at 2-8°C for up to 72 hours after collection.

“If a delay in testing or shipping is expected, specimens should be stored and transported on dry ice at -70°C or below. We know that our public buses are not fitted with the facilities and the competency to transport bio-hazardous samples and materials. It is, therefore, very unethical, dangerous and very inconsiderate to ship samples designated as dangerous goods by WHO and CDC on a bus filled to capacity,” Kambwili said.

The NDC leader further noted that dangers and concerns on how samples designated as dangerous goods were not just by accidents but also thefts, mishandling, misplacements and vehicle breakdown during transit of such a cargo that jeopardise public health safety and security and compromise quality of samples.

He said Dr Chilufya’s response was cause for concern and should therefore apologise and promise the nation that they would allocate more resources towards shipment of COVID-19 samples, in accordance with WHO and CDC guidelines.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu wrote on his Facebook Page that he was heart broken by Mutambo’s death.

He said what transpired was contrary to his government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the frontline of fighting coronavirus.

“It is unfortunate that a health worker on such a crucial assignment could be subjected to public transport. I am instructing the Minister of Health to work with the investigative wings to understand how this unfortunate incident occurred,” President Lungu said.

He urged the ministry, provincial and district health offices to immediately ensure all the necessary logistics are in place to avoid such risks in the fight against COVID-19.

“While I understand the urgency of getting suspected COVID-19 samples to labs, this risk must never be taken again. My heart is broken. I join the Mutambo family in mourning this untimely and painful death. May the soul of Ian Mutambo rest in eternal Peace,” said President Lungu.