By Oliver Chisenga

ANDREW Banda says it is totally irresponsible for Independent Broadcasting Authority director general Josephine Mapoma to request the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to be using recorded radio programmes in a country where freedom of speech and association is enshrined in the constitution.

Banda, the former first secretary at the Zambian mission in Italy, recalled that his organisation, the UPND, had warned on many occasions that the violence perpetuated by PF against his party would one day engulf the citizenry and the media itself.

He noted that the violence had been promoted through hate speech by President Edgar Lungu himself, ministers Davies Mwila (defense), Christopher Yaluma (commerce), Professor Nkandu Luo (livestock), and PF deputy secretary General Mumbi Phiri, media director Sunday Chanda, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), among others.

“The happenings in Isoka and Chinsali make very sad hearing and reading for a democracy like ours which used to be adored globally. What is so special about Muchinga Province that we the UPND should be using recorded programmes when we have not done so in the rest of the country? In any case, we are not permitted to have meetings and phone-in programmes are the only way we can interact with the people of Zambia,” Banda said.

He noted that Mapoma, by implication, was protecting known criminals who had been sponsored by a known senior cabinet minister who hails from that region. He said the same minister was even cited in the last commission of inquiry on voting patterns and violence in the 2016 general elections as having been involved in sponsoring violence.

“This same minister is a member of parliament in that particular area. I wish to quote an expert whose motto is ‘who dares wins’. This is the motto we may have to adopt to defend ourselves against sponsored PF thugs. Zambians at large may have to do the same in order to defend themselves. If you dare us, we too, will dare you and we shall win. After all we are in majority. Isoka and Chinsali are in the same area where a helicopter carrying senior members of our party, Hon Mutale Nalumango, Mrs Maureen Mwanawasa, Felix Mutati and others was nearly brought down in 2015 presidential by-election in Shiwang’andu district by known PF cadres who were sponsored by a known serving minister in this government,” he said.

Banda lamented that the violence was happening again in the same area, leaving him to conclude in all honesty that it was the same minister behind the said nonsense.

He said regrettably, President Lungu has never done anything about the violence because he condones and believes in it. He said the solution to stopping all the aforementioned ‘nonsense’ was to arrest, prosecute, and jail the perpetrators if found wanting.

“I therefore wish to appeal to all members of our party and sympathizers to do the following…do not fear any one as we move forward to August 2021 elections, ‘Never walk alone’ . Defend yourselves using any means available if attacked by PF thugs. Continue mobilising our party the same way PF are doing despite the prevailing situation without fear or favor,” Banda said.

Further, Banda sternly warned the police that if they do not do their job professionally as the country heads towards August 2021 elections, they would start taking cover even where there was no cover. He added that the police would be scampering in all directions like their colleagues in Zimbabwe and Malawi due to the strength of “People Power”.

“The police must also be reminded that Zambians had lost confidence in them during the gassing period due to lack of professionalism and ended up taking the law into their own hands. This may happen again. Zambians may wish to be reminded that in the 1990-91 first multiparty democracy campaigns in Zambia, overzealous UNIP vigilantes, some of them who are still alive today, in order to appease Dr Kaunda who was president then, went on rampage attacking, injuring and in some cases killing innocent citizens that were perceived to be enemies of the One Party state type of governance. For example, in some in parts of Eastern Province, people’s houses and granaries were burnt to ashes by these same overzealous vigilantes.”

Banda recalled that the same happened in the 2010-11 general elections where overzealous “Die hard MMD cadres” went on a rampage attacking, injuring innocent souls and in incidences lives were lost.

“Unfortunately, all this was being done to appease the leadership then. One of the “MMD Die hard’, for confidentiality’s sake, I won’t mention his name is currently serving a 30 year jail sentence at Mukobeko maximum prison for manslaughter and is a close ally of one of the most mischievous and brutal ministers serving in this current government and is still behaving in the same thuggery manner without being checked by the appointing authority,” Banda said.

He noted that the PF were behaving exactly in the same manner the MMD did.

He said that is what happens when a political party is exiting power.

Banda warned Muchinga Province PF chairman Alex Simwelu, the Mpika district commissioner and their sponsors that when the time comes, they would have to account for their actions.

“If they go into hiding, we will smoke them out like Suddam Hussein did. Suddam ran away and hide in a hole after it became hot in Iraqi and yet he was one of the most powerful men in the world. Where is he today? The same will happen to Simwelu and his masters when time comes. I wish also to appeal to media houses to join hands with the rest of us in order to liberate ourselves from this authoritarian PF government by doing their work without fear or favor,” Banda, a senior member of the UPND said.

Further, Banda reminded President Lungu that a lot of atrocities have taken place in the country since he assumed power and he had done nothing to stop all carnage because he was a beneficiary himself.

Banda advised that he should himself take responsibility for what may happen now and as the country moves towards the August 2021 general elections.