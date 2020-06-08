ACKSON Sejani says he is stunned that wrong people are apologising for doing and saying the right things.

He says it is President Edgar Lungu and his ministers who should instead apologise for running a government that has wreaked so much social, political and economic havoc in the lives of Zambians.

“If Mr Lungu refuses to apologise for surrendering our natural resources to foreigners, he must suffer electoral pain next August. Never again should any politician be allowed to take us for a ride without expecting serious backlash from us,” Sejani said.

The former local government minister said Zambian youths deserve an apology and not threats from “misfits like Bowman Lusambo”.

On Thursday, responding to Lusaka Province minister Lusambo’s 24-hour ultimatum to him, Gospel artiste Kings ‘Malembe’ Mumbi and photographer Chellah Tukuta for allegedly demeaning the presidency in their social media video postings, singer B-Flow – real name Brian Bwembya – said he would not be silenced for speaking on behalf of marginalized Zambians.

Adding his voice on the matter, Sejani said “Bowman Lusambo can today have the cheek to insult the very youths who laboured to put him where he is constipated from too much food and drink!”

“Suddenly, Zambians are being treated to a flurry of strange apologies from people who should not be making those apologies in the first place. First it was the intriguing apology of Mr Miles Sampa over the only one good thing he has done since becoming Mayor of Lusaka and that is to stand on behalf of ill-treated Zambians by the Chinese. He was made to apologise for being right!” he said. “Next was Kings Malembe, forced to apologise for stating the only good thing he has stated away from his patronising music at PF rallies. For saying the gold in Mwinilunga is for Zambians and not Sudanese, for warning Mr Lungu not to sell KCM to Chinese, he was made to apologise. What is happening in Zambia? Which soulless character is extracting apologies from Zambians in this strange manner? Wrong people are apologising for doing and saying the right things.”

Sejani said Zambians know who must be apologising.

“It is Mr Lungu and his ministers. This big apology is long overdue. First Mr Lungu and company must apologise to the Zambian youths who turned out in large numbers to vote for them after being cheated that 500,000 jobs were waiting for them if they vote for PF,” he said.

“Those jobs never came and in fact even the few that were created by some hard working Zambians were taken away by this soulless government. I am talking about job losses at The Post newspaper (in liquidation), Prime TV, Copperbelt Energy Corporation, and elsewhere at the behest of Mr Lungu and company. These youths deserve an apology and not threats from misfits like Bowman Lusambo. Mr Lungu must apologise to us for lying that he will lower taxes in order to put more money in our pockets. Our pockets are empty and the cost of living is unbearable. Mr Lungu must apologise.”

He said a government that is killing innocent citizens during elections must apologise.

“Mr Lungu must apologise for the deaths of Chibulo Mapenzi, Glazzier Matapa, Lawrence Banda and others and for failing to bring to book the culprits behind these killings. What about the gassing of Zambians and the so-called investigations on the matter which have yielded no results like many other investigations before it? Investigations on fire tenders, burning of markets, the 48 houses and many others which have resulted into nothing except loss of the much needed government revenue,” said Sejani. “All these are matters over which Mr Lungu owes us a big apology and not to ask Zambians to apologise for reminding him of what he promised. Enough is enough of donchi kubeba. Bowman Lusambo can today have the cheek to insult the very youths who laboured to put him where he is constipated from too much food and drink. He was sleeping on an empty stomach and then the youths elevated him and then today when they tell him ‘boss we also want to eat, mwitulaba’, he threatens to sort them out. Is this what these youths voted for? Any way 2021 is coming for Zambians to reclaim their land, minerals and other natural resources from unpatriotic turncoats.”