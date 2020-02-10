IT’S MATHEMATICALLY IMPOSSIBLE FOR LUNGU TO GET 50% IN 2021

It’s become mathematically impossible for EC Lungu to get 50% in 2021, that’s the source of the panic you see 😅.

Look at this, in 2016 ECL got 50.2%

This was at a time when alot of people were willing to give him the benefit of a doubt, but even then he barely limped over the finish line.

He struggled to get to 50%.

This was before the fire tenders scam came to light, before all of these corrupt deeds were unearthed, before fuel got to K18 a litre, before electricity increased 300% in 2 years, before the dollar was at K14.5, before mealie meal was K170, before the economic collapse, before 18 hours load shedding, before excessive taxes and debt,before inflation reached 13% etc. etc. etc.

With that being said, the momentum is clearly against ECL, his support has been evaporating faster than anyone would have thought.

The losses in Roan and Lupososhi have unsettled the President.

These were once strong PF firewalls that have been broken down.

Lungu only won by 100,000 votes in 2016, it only takes 50,000 of some of his voters to swing in the other direction to tip the scale in the other direction and throw him off balance . This has already happened and the PF recognizes that.

Hundreds of thousands of people who voted for PF in 2016 have already flipped and switched sides, and there’s nothing the PF can do to turn this tide.

The NDC has been eating the PF from inside out, we have consumed their bowels and by 2021 the PF will be left as a skeleton.

So get it from us, these guys in PF understand that their time is up, even the few constituencies they will win in 2021 will be with narrow margins, but in the areas they will lose it will be landslides.

Long gone are the days when the PF could sweep 80% of the Copperbelt and Lusaka, those days are long gone.

So, the PF’s last ditch effort constitutes strategies like deregistering opposition parties, issuing NRC’S and voters cards in select rural villages, tribalism, voter bribery and electoral malpractice. But even these vices are not enough to save them.

The massive tide of voter backlash that they will get from just the Copperbelt and Lusaka will knock them out on the first day of counting votes in 2021.

Without strong support on the Copperbelt and Lusaka PF is as good as dead, just waiting to be buried.

The best they can do is to start negotiating with the opposition for an exit amnesty deal to take effect in 2021, where if you return 98% of what you stole, and then avoid prosecution.

Levy Mwanawasa offered a similar deal to some of FTJ’s confidants, he gave them an amnesty period of 3 months to return the stolen money.

A few of them like FTJ’s auditor general Fred Siame returned the money during the amnesty period and Mwanawasa spared them. -NDC