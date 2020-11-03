PRESS STATEMENT

3 RD NOVEMBER 2020

IT’S MORALLY WRONG FOR THE HEAD OF STATE TO INSULT ZAMBIANS THAT TUPUBA

It’s morally wrong for the Head of State to use the commissioning of the flyover bridge to insult Zambians that TUPUBA. Zambians have the right to complain and seek answers on the cost of Lusaka / Ndola dual carriage way, Ambulances, Fire tenders and the magic 38 houses among many others. No normal Zambian will thank PF for the high cost of living, high unemployment levels amongst our youths and lack of medicines in hospitals. The next thing our men and women in uniform will be ordered to beat and arrest all those that complain about such poor leadership. Yet PF is already begging for votes from the same Zambians now being called UTUPUBA. Just wait for Parliament to be dissolved.

Why the Head of State did chose to insult Zambians at an occasion such as the commissioning of the flyover bride in front of foreign dignitaries and cameras? He carefully chose this occasion to show the world that when Zambians are insulted openly they just clap. Traditionally, one cannot insult his family in front of his visitors, let alone the whole village. We challenge those who saw nothing wrong in being insulted to demonstrate in support of what the Head of State said or else they must keep quite.

A leader is supposed to be a servant of the people and there is no way a servant can start insulting his masters. Good leaders take criticism as advice whereas a bad leader responds with insults and threats. Insulting and fighting your own people is a sign of being very unpopular. These are the last kicks of a dying horse and also looking for an excuse to start killing its own people.

There is too much intolerance and lawlessness in the Country, opposition leaders and followers are either in police cells or appearing before the Courts of Law. Even when we demand for accountability we are called UTUPUBA. A good leader is the one who is receptive to any criticism. Leadership is for the sober minded and not the faint hearted. Those in leadership must emulate great leaders like KK who used to say that Insele Mafuta and never insulted Zambians no matter how provoked.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter