By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Chongwe.

IT’S MY SEASON AM BACK NOT AS THE IRON LADY BUT A LIONESS TO ROAR SAYS MASEBO IN CHONGWE TODAY.

UPND Chairperson for Mobilization and Strategy Hon Sylvia Masebo today brought Chongwe to a standstill as she launched her mobilization tour side by side her application for nominations to recontest Chongwe seat.

Masebo popularly know as Iron lady successfully applied her intention to contest the Chongwe seat exactly 13:40 hrs at the UPND District office in Chongwe was welcomed to a thunderous welcome.

Addressing a highly packed members in Chingwe today Hon Masebo said that people are wondering why she’s applying to recontest as she said she is recontesting because Chongwe is a laughing stock the predecessor she left has lamentably failed to do anything to improve on what she left or bring any meaningful development.

Hon Masebo said that everything she did are the only thing people can see as though they have no MP in Chongwe saying that’s how not Chongwe was represented.

“Under HH the unemployment levels will go down, water sanitation projects she started have been neglected because Lungu doesn’t care about Chongwe” . She said there is nothing that PF can say they will do which they failed to do even a single thing that Chongwe has no proper roads, plots being scrambled by PF leaders and so on.

“Am not back as the Iron lady call me a LIONESS because am not here to joke around will turn things around I have nothing to benefit other than to assist the Chongwe Constituency to ensure that HH wins the council Chairperson wins , myself I win as the MP and all the councilors wins because Chongwe had no representations since 2016 under PF” She said.

CIC covered the LIVE stream and videos can be accessed on the following links.