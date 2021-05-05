It’s Nkombo Vs “Brainy” Hamukale

The PF has dropped Kizzy Moonga as its Mazabuka Central candidate barely 24 hours after picking him.

He has been replaced with Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale to battle it out against United Party for National Development’s Gary Nkombo, the likeliest candidate.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila said the central committee dropped Mr Moonga following his claims that he had not applied to be adopted by the ruling party.

A letter dated April 12, 2021 addressed to Mr Mwila shows that Mr Moonga applied to be adopted on the ruling party’s ticket.

“Mr Moonga applied to us and because of the embarrassment he has caused, we have decided to replace him. He came pleading where we were meeting for us to retain him but we said ‘no’ because we are not desperate for people -Zambia Daily Mail