BY SHAMOBA

In the early 2019 and up to date, youths in Zambia no longer abort children or use condoms. In my statistics I have discovered that women or girls have now fallen into a belief that if you find a man who is working, dispute been in government or private company you must end up in marriage.

Parents have also contributed by pushing women into force marriages because of man’s status #employed that’s the level of compound belief (misis,george,jack,chawama,kalingalinga,matero,mtendere,kalikiliki,etc). some young boys are busy making fake relationships all in the need of free s3x, and girls accept because of domestic needs.

When it comes to the rich families kumayadi , the have there on belief too, but as youths we all meet at s3x levels. Try to look deep here; we no longer have s3x workers in Zambia because everyone now has become a s3x machine, old men who have money now are using small girls running away from their houses, just because they know they are not employed , they know there weakness its money.

Government and privet employed people , are also moving up and down to look for a tight virginas, and energy in small boys and girls, no wander we have s3x scandals all time in Zambia of big people.

Youths now can’t maintain relationships everyone is moving up and down, from one man to another, same to women and Some pretend to have one pattern but sleeping with many including oldies #sugardadies.

Nowadays people found in nightclubs are from 1975 – 2003 dancing and singing wawawa from their s3x, abuse of alcohol, vandalism.

I call upon the government to please help us with serious youth empowerment for the job we are doing here, your vision to finish Hiv/Aids by 2030 will now be for filed. We have the skills and talent, but we lack resource, for example simple loans for those in business like me, and you can come up with LCC, stay safe campaign were we can take other youths, correcting garbage’s in our nation.

Let us who are not educated also have chance to join national wings (police and army) without politics applied because we are Zambians and victims who don’t even follow family planning.

Honestly we are tired to be forced to marry or getting married when we are not working, please come to our aid we need youth empowerment. On behalf of woman we are also tired of opening legs to get a k20, just to buy lotion and pads.

© SHAMOBA I SUBMIT