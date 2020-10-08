IT’S NONSENSE TO RAISE ISSUES OVER FIRE TENDERS, AMBULANCES AND DUAL-CARRIAGE WAY – MOONGA…just because of intention to institute commission of inquiry into privatisation

By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga says it’s nonsense for anyone to start raising suggestions to set up commission of inquiries into the ‘questionable’ acquisition of fire tenders, the $1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way and the 50 ambulances.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on observations that there should be an independent inquiry into the procurement of 42 fire tenders at $42 million dollars, the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way and the 50 ambulances each procured at $288,000, in the same manner President Lungu announced intentions to set up a commission inquiry into the privatisation programme, which some view as being targeted at opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Moonga indicated support for the latter, while describing questions on the former as nonsense.

“So doing a dual carriage way needs an inquiry, it’s a bad thing to do? Just now the fire tenders in Chinsali they are busy commending them for the job well done. You doing a road, it’s corruption, you build a school it’s corruption what nonsense. The fire tenders are just in Chinsali now, the ps (permanent secretary) was commending the officers how they worked,” Moonga said. “So if people have no idea, no clue about the price of, because even the price of a Toyota Corolla they don’t know. Today Toyota Corolla a second hand it’s costing K130,000, a Toyota Corolla. You want to raise an issue of an ambulance, somebody was sick the same ambulance you are condemning might have saved his life. But he can’t come in the open that an ambulance did a good job.”

On assertions that the inquiry in to the privatisation programme, which happened decades ago was a partisan charade out to get Hichilema, who has been accused by FDD leader Edith Nawakwi as having benefited himself while serving as a government consultant over the programme, Moonga argued that the move will clear the air on the accusations, saying those who were being accused should be the happiest that such a thing was being instituted.

“It’s only a thief whenever he sees a police man he’s running away because he knows he’s a thief. So if you are innocent you should be very happy. When the criminals are approaching the road block they even divert the road block,” Moonga said, “you end up falling in a ditch running away from the police man, yet he’s doing a different duty…those with evidence should come forward.” -Daily Revelation